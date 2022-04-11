On the morning of this Monday, April 11, stranger things launched a mysterious countdown that, at the time, no one knew exactly what it was for. Now that the message has been officially decrypted, it has been confirmed that all this is due to a new trailer for its fourth season, which will debut tomorrow, April 12.

According to this countdown, the new trailer for the fourth season of stranger things should premiere at 9AM Central Time Mexico of April 12. IGN was in charge of deciphering the mystery behind the clock that appeared in Santa Monica, United States, and yes, it was all for the trailer.

Hawkins Lab is in LA investigating a mysterious clock… in the Upside Down?! ¿uɐǝɯ ʇᴉ sǝop ʇɐɥM @Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/LHALTas7d4 —IGN (@IGN) April 11, 2022

For its part, the fourth season of stranger things will come to Netflix the May 27, 2022.

Publisher’s note: The Stranger Things marketing team has always had a rather strange way of revealing information, so it was no surprise that the show’s fourth season was going to change that. Now we just have to wait to see what the future of the show holds for us.

Via: IGN