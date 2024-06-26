A week ago the world of video games shook thanks to the new Nintendo Direct that took place, because not only the big N itself showed great titles that are already expected from this moment, but also third-party companies such as Capcom and the unexpected announcement of the return of Marvel Vs. Capcom. For its part, Square Enix also had its starring role, and this was with the release date revealed for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.

This game, which arrives right in the middle of next November, has excited many people in the world, and that makes the wait to play it feel like torture, but fortunately there are people who will have the privilege of trying it before anyone else. and that is through the event of Dragon Quest Carnival in Minatomirai, Yokohama, from the July 20, 2024 until August 18, 2024. Place where they will bring gaming stations to try out this next big hit for consoles and PCs.

For now, not many details have been shared about the demo, nor if there will be events in the West for fans from other regions of the world to try the game. But with how global the franchise has become, it is very likely that at least the press will be able to play it shortly before it is released, this to give fans a preview that will make them more excited to get their hands on such a unique title, even which marks the beginning of the trilogy of Erdrick.

Remember that Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake goes on sale on November 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: gonintendo

Author’s note: It’s a shame there’s nothing here, unless they put together a press event to try it out in advance. We’ll have to wait and see if we can play it before it goes on sale.