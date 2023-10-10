The physical edition will be released on December 8 for $60, with pre-sales available at various stores. He Heritage Pack was released digitally through the store Nintendo eShop at the beginning of this year. The package includes seven classic titles from Star Warsalthough two require a digital download (Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel).

He Star Wars Heritage Pack includes:

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: Episode I Racer

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

This month there has been some confusion around another title of Star Wars announced by Aspyr, the remake of Knights of the Old Republic.

Last week, fans noticed that the main account’s tweet PlayStation in which it announced the game in 2021 had been removed, and the presentation trailer for the title had also been made private.

This, along with press reports about the title’s alleged development problems, led to speculation that the game could be the latest victim of restructuring efforts at Aspyr’s parent company, Embracer Group.

However, sony subsequently issued a statement in response to the removal of social media posts related to the remake of Knights of the Old Republicstating that it was due to expiring music licenses.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Wow! What a collection! The only thing I can find to complain about is that it takes a download to get all the games.