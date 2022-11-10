It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen an in-depth look at Hogwarts Legacy, video game that focuses mainly on living an adventure through the well-known castle of the saga Harry Potter. And after being silent for a long time, WB Games has revealed that very soon we will have a special transmission with news of the title.

The entire message was made known by the Twitter video game official, confirming that the video presentation will arrive on November 11th at 1 o ‘clock0 am PT (12:00 pm Mexico) /1pm ET/6pm GMT. For those living in Australia, this translates to November 12 at 5am AEDT. Mentioning that there will be a focus on character creation.

Your next adventure in the wizarding world is coming soon. On November 11th, experience a brand new look at #HogwartsLegacy during a gameplay showcase hosted on https://t.co/t4mVCPgVlo and https://t.co/LDoBiUGomX pic.twitter.com/beM2Bz68gZ — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) November 10, 2022

It is worth mentioning, that the issuance of hogwarts Legacy can be seen on the channel Twitter from the developers, avalanche Software and also on the official channel of Youtube of the game. The invitation is made to all fans of the saga of Harry Potteris not referring only to people who are fully in the world of video games.

Remember the game launches next Feb. 10 of 2023. It will be available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. version of Nintendo switch no date yet.

Publisher’s note: It is a joy that we already have more content of the game, because frankly it promises a lot, whether for fans or not fans of this world of magic. I’m dying because it’s February and I can play it on PS5.