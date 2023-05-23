With many classic children’s characters and fairy tales entering the public domain, the minds of horror-loving directors have been hard at work to present fans with their own twisted version. Just last week, we got the news that the sequel to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey it would start filming in the fall, and today, the happy ending of another character beloved by fans is falling apart.

Bloody Disgusting reports that Louisa Warren will direct Cinderella’s Curse on behalf of ChampDog Films. Although no plot details have been revealed at this time, Warren promised that audiences would be treated to “an incredibly unique take on the Cinderella that we all know and love,” adding, “There are going to be some really gruesome deaths at her hands.”

With this information, it seems that the assassin in this movie will be the princess herself. According to what we know of the original history of the Cinderella, she is treated horribly by her evil stepmother and stepsisters, which means that they are most likely the ones to fall into her crosshairs. There’s also the possibility that her fairy godmother is a bloodthirsty and vengeful character instead of the one who turns pumpkins into carriages with a “bibbidi-bobbidi-boo.”

It is expected that Cinderella’s Curse premieres in October 2023 and that negotiations begin at AFM. Kelly Rian Sanson, Chrissie Wunna and Danielle Scott star in this film written by Harry Boxley, one of the protagonists and writers of the horror version of Mary Had a Little Lamb by Jason Arber (kick ass).

Via: Collider

Editor’s note: Gearing up for Halloween! I really want that Winnie the Pooh movie and now it looks like the trend will continue, an excellent way to celebrate this day.