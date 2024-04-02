It's a fact that Rockstar Games is working hard for the next big installment in its flagship car theft franchise, but that doesn't mean they're going to neglect another important source of their business, GTA Online, which has remained in constant operation for years and years. And although many would think that there will no longer be noticeable changes, it seems that they are wrong, as there will be one last important DLC for users to take care of while the generational leap arrives in the game. 2025.

The first thing that has been revealed is to remember the promotion and functions for the subscription service starting with Red Dead Redemption free. Last week, Rockstar Games He put the game to test at 4K on Xbox Series X or 60 FPS on PS5 without having the game purchased, since it is covered by the membership. Added to this is the fact that there will be highly anticipated content for the middle of the year, with which they would specifically be marking the end until the online version of the sixth major game is released.

They mention that there will be much more to come from The Vinewood Club at the end of this year. As part of this club, Rockstar announced a new application and vehicle workshop with customization beyond the limits. This will be installed on your phone during the game, allowing you to provide even easier access to the club's special benefits. Likewise, a new vehicle will arrive, it is said that it will be a “super car” and will arrive in the long-awaited summer update.

To end, Rockstar Games shared a temporary increase in free cash for members of GTA+. Since launch, members have received $500,000 a month, last year an additional $300,000 in in-game cash was offered, but this time it's gone further. From April to August, they will earn an extra $1 million in cash, making a total of $1.5 million a month; bonus of 5 million in five months and a total of 7.5 million dollars.

Remember that the service GTA+ It is available on consoles and PC.

Via: RockstarIntel

Editor's note: The users of this service are very spoiled by Rockstar Games, as there are also free games of the caliber of Red Dead Redemption, which I hope people take advantage of and take a break from GTA V online. With that in mind, the experience in line of the sixth game has a lot to overcome.