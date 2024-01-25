For quite some time now, the world of anime has come to stay, and this is due to great connected stories that were told over many chapters, this is a formula that has gained quite a few followers with brands like Naruto, Digimon, One Piece, Bleach and of course, dragon ball. Which might not be remembered as much due to their corresponding soundtracks, and the good news is that fans will be able to hear many of these songs completely live.

As mentioned by the National Museum of World Cultures INAHwill take place in Mexico City a special symphonic concert of many great animes that have managed to have their impact in the country. To which people will be able to attend for free, but it goes without saying that it will be limited to a few places. The place where all this will take place is Patio del #MNCMMoneda 13, Historic Center on Wednesday, January 31 at exactly 6 pm.



Are you a fan of Japanese animations? Come to #Concert “Symphonic anime”, with the Symphony Orchestra of the CDMX Youth Institute, by Gerardo de J. Payán Gutiérrez. 🗓️#Wednesday January 31

📍Patio of the #MNCMMoneda 13, Historic Center, #CDMX.

Here we tell you more about the composer of the music of dragon ball:

The music for “Dragon Ball,” including the original series, “Dragon Ball Z,” and other installments of the franchise, was primarily composed by Shunsuke Kikuchi. Shunsuke Kikuchi is a prolific Japanese composer born November 1, 1931. In addition to his work on “Dragon Ball,” Kikuchi has created music for numerous television series, films and anime throughout his career. The music of “Dragon Ball” is known for its drama, emotion and ability to highlight key moments of the series. Kikuchi's compositions have contributed significantly to the epic and emotional atmosphere of the story of Goku and his friends.

Remember that you cannot reserve places, so it is important to arrive at the place early.

Editor's note: It is definitely a must-see for those who are fans of the world of anime, and above all, who recognize the iconic music used in its emotional moments, fights and more scenes. It will be worth going to this place.