Escuinapa, Sinaloa.- Municipal authorities announce the start of security operation which will be implemented during Fiestas of the Sea of ​​Las Cabras 2022; It will be 205 elements that will participate in the actions that allow maintaining the order and security of locals and visitors.

With the presence of the different security, emergency and public health institutions, the security operational plan that will be developed during the four days of celebration in Escuinapa, Sinaloa, was announced.

Juan Carlos Nataren Ovando, director of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic reported that 6 security filters will be installed on the Escuinapa-Teacapan highwaywith the aim of avoiding accidents and controlling the speed indexes of the drivers who travel on this state highway.

He explained that the state of force that the municipalities will have in these Fiestas del Mar de Las Cabras will be a total of 205 elements, where they will participate in coordination with the three levels of government, they will have 26 official vehicles, 3 private vehicles, 14 motorcycle patrols among them ATVs, 3 boats, two kayaks, 1 crane, 3 ambulances and will have the support of 8 elements of the Mazatlan aquatic squad, there is also the support of State Civil Protection with 6 elements that have already arrived in the municipality.

Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the beach areathe sale of food on public roads, the sanitary protocols established by Coepriss must be applied.

“All the authorities of the three levels of government will coordinate efforts to prevent the occurrence of uninjured activities or offenses to the side that puts the safety of people at risk, control will be maintained from the command centers,” he emphasized.

With the support of Traffic agents in the road area, carousel operations will be carried out to keep the flow of vehicles controlled on the Escuinapa-Teacapan highway, as well as breathalyzer tests in order to avoid accidents.

They equip Public Security with radio communication

With the aim of reinforcing the communication equipment for the proper development of the Fiestas del Mar de Las Cabras and daily activities of the operation of Public Safety and Municipal Transit, radio communication was delivered to this police corporation.

Víctor Hugo Camacho Millán, municipal treasurer, commented that with resources from Fortamun federal funds, the acquisition of radio communication equipment was carried out with an amount of 234 thousand 760 pesos for the direction of Public Security and Municipal Traffic.

Blanca Estela García Sánchez, municipal president during her speech said that they will work to obtain a white balance during these festivities, and invited locals and visitors to responsibly enjoy these festivities, which were suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 health emergency. 19.

In her message, the mayor announced the approval of support for more than 9 thousand pesos for the Red Cross, a resource that will allow the equipment of the ambulances to be 100 percent ready to attend to any emergency during these traditional festivities.