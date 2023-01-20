You will always have positive people, this Tesla investor expects that 10,000 Cybertrucks will be built this year.

When it comes to electric cars, Tesla is of course at the forefront. In fact, the brand is almost single-handedly responsible for the huge strides made with EVs. Of course, Elon Musk always made overly ambitious promises, but the fact that he always kept them 90% is very special. Usually it remains with empty promises.

There is a headache file in the form of the Cybertruck, the brand’s electric pick-up. It is painful to see that Tesla is gradually losing grip on the matter. The model is still not available, despite the concept version being unveiled three years ago.

10,000 Cyber ​​Trucks!

In the meantime, there is already quite a bit of competition. Think of the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T. Don’t forget that Tesla owes its success partly to the lead it had over other brands.

But what about the Cybertruck? Is that bizarre device still coming or is it a bad idea that can’t be worked out properly? According to Gary Black (Future Fund LLC), it’s going come all right with the electric company car. In case you don’t know Black, he was not in Reservoir Dogs, but is a major Tesla shareholder and is considered very knowledgeable. According to Black, Tesla will deliver the first units in Q4 2023. In fact, he believes that Tesla will make another 10,000 copies of the bizarrely designed car this year.

2 million orders

According to insiders, the Cybertruck is at an advanced stage. Final reliability tests are currently being performed. Incidentally, the Cybertruck will not be on the market in 2023. According to Gary Black, delivery is planned from March 2023. So customers now have to wait more than a year. You can already order the electric pick-ups of the competition.

Is it all negative? Well no. An important issue is the speed with which you can produce. That’s something Tesla is focusing on. So in terms of development, they are (considerably) behind the competition, but once things get going, things can go fast.

Especially with the number of ‘orders’ that Tesla already has: more than 2 million! We put orders in parentheses, because they are well-intentioned statements of support where the question is always how many of them result in a rock-solid order.

