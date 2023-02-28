Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB) said that the change in taxes on consumption will bring “justice”

Rapporteur of the working group on tax reform, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB) minimized this Monday (27.Feb.2023) the concern of some segments with a possible increase of 25% on the VAT (Value Added Tax) rate, if the proposal goes forward. The congressman spoke on the subject after a meeting with the Extraordinary Secretary for Tax Reform, Bernard Appy.

“Pressure you will always have. It is part of the discussion and it is legitimate for each sector to defend its interests, but what we want is a reform for all of Brazil, which places our country from the point of view of simplicity and tax justice. May it be a simple, fair and transparent reform”he said as he left the Ministry of Finance.

According to Ribeiro, Brazil “lives in a nebulous system. You don’t even know how much tax you pay”.

The service sector projected an increase of up to 188% with a possible 25% rate. The survey was carried out by CNC (National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism).

According to the entity, the greatest encumbrances may relate to property rental, labor leasing and surveillance.

The rapporteur said that the government has supported the PECs (constitutional amendment proposals) 45 It is 110both from 2019: “The manifestation of Secretary Bernard Appy and Minister Haddad has been in the sense of supporting what is being processed in Parliament”.

Aguinaldo Ribeiro stated that the deputies intend to start from the conjunction of the 2 texts to “reach an effective and rapid reform”. the congressmen Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) and Mauro Benevides (PDT-CE) also participated in the meeting.

Lopes said that the group is building a work script to be presented on Wednesday (1st March) afternoon. The petista endorsed Appy’s idea of ​​returning part of the tax levied on low-income families.

“All the productive sectors will win and so will the people. You will have the opportunity to receive part of your tax, the one with the lowest economic power, back, called tax cashback”he stated.

Mauro Benevides, in turn, defended the need to “Adding the vision of the Federal Senate”. According to the deputy, the government needs to strengthen its political support for the reform.

“It will be the joint ‘timing’: government and National Congress because this is a structural reform of the country and it has to have an absolute convergence”he added.