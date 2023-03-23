Footage of the destruction of a surface UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the waters of Sevastopol appeared on the network

The network has footage of the destruction of a surface drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which was trying to attack the bay in Sevastopol. Video recording publishes Telegram-channel “Mash on the wave”.

The footage shows that the drone, after being hit by a projectile, catches fire and falls into the water, after which black clouds of smoke are visible near the crash site.

Ukraine tried to attack Sevastopol with drones early on Wednesday morning, March 22. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, three drones were supposed to attack objects in the city, they were destroyed. Two drones hit the female soldiers, they were instructed to present them for state awards, the minister said.

The head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, specified that the drones wanted to penetrate the bay of the city, and the air defense system worked. Soldiers Marina Faleeva and Tatyana Tseluiko, who destroyed two drones, spoke about the incident. Tseluiko reported that the object was observed above the water: it was faster than a passing boat at the entrance to the bay and left a white trail behind it. In turn, Faleeva added that the equipment failed to recognize the UAF drone.