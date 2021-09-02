The first pictures of the modernized strategic bomber-missile carrier Tu-160M2 appeared on the website of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan. The construction process of the first model of the modernized aircraft was captured on August 27 at the Kazan Aviation Plant named after S. P. Gorbunov (KAZ, a branch of Tupolev PJSC).

The new plane hit the lenses during the visit of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov to KAZ. In the pictures you can see the fuselage of the aircraft with the wing root.

The Tu-160M2 is a completely new aircraft, unlike the previous Tu-160Ms, which were modernized from combat vehicles. The T-160M2 modification, among other things, features modernized avionics, an electronic warfare system and weapons control systems.

The strategic missile carrier Tu-160 made its first flight in 1981. During production, 27 production samples of the Tu-160 were produced. In July, long-range aviation tactical flight exercises were held in Russia in which the crews of the Tu-160 took part.