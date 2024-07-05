Tim Cain, the original author of the Fallout series told in a video, published on his YouTube channel, an interesting curiosity about how the world of the first chapter was conceived, explaining that in the original project The Vaults were supposed to be a maximum of 1,000 . The reason for this arbitrary limit? The suits and their design.

A thousand and no more than a thousand

Consider that when Cain and his team created the first Fallout, which you may remember as an isometric RPG aimed at a hardcore audience, they didn’t know how successful it would be and if it would become a series, then they reasoned about the scenario thinking about the single game rather than future developments. In short, they had no certainties from which to start and, therefore, they proceeded on the fly, so to speak, adapting their ideas to the design needs of the different elements. We imagine that the Vaults were among those that gave them the most to think about.

Be that as it may, one of the questions the developers had to ask themselves was: How many Vaults are there around the world? It was important to know this in order to design the suits, that is, to decide the space occupied by the Vault number. We opted for one thousand, a number that included the Vaults from 0 to 999, so as to have a maximum of three digits to enter.

It must be said that this choice is not in the canon of the seriesin the sense that Cain told it as a background, to make it clear that developers often have to face many problems during development, giving answers that can lead to excellent results, just like the design of the Vault suits.