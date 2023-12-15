DHe tribal elder Michael Pavel of the Salish people, who have lived on the northwest coast of North America for thousands of years, still remembers stories he heard as a child: his people used to keep dogs with a noticeably thick coat, which they sheared like sheep, to weave textiles from the wool, which they used in their ceremonies and rites. Michael Pavel never saw one of these dogs himself; the breed seems to have died out at the end of the 19th century. Apparently only one animal's fur remained from these wool dogs, and it was all but forgotten at the Smithsonian Institute in the United States.

It was only in the 2000s that the fur was rediscovered as the only remnant of a breed that was once a central part of the culture of the Salish people. Otherwise, only the stories that had been passed down for generations like a spoken history book reminded us of the dogs with the thick fur. A research team led by Logan Kistler and Audrey Lin from the Smithsonian Institute in Washington is now putting these last two threads of a long story together in the journal “Science” to describe this breed, which, in addition to the typical characteristics of dogs, also took on the role of sheep. to protect from being forgotten. The close collaboration and long conversations with tribal elders, history keepers and master weavers of the Salish provided much more than just the background for the state-of-the-art scientific analyzes with which the group examined what was probably the last fur of the wool dogs.



The last piece: Only this fur remains evidence of the extinct Salish wool dog.

:



Image: Brittany M. Hance, Smithsonian



The animals were part of the family

The examination of the genetic material isolated from this fur yielded an astonishing result: The animal was obviously one of the descendants of the dogs, which came to America more than 15,000 years ago together with humans from Siberia via the Bering Strait, which was dry at the time, and for the first time colonized the double continent. When other farm animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, horses, donkeys, chickens and some other species were later domesticated in Eurasia, the sea level had risen so much that the Bering Strait was flooded and the route to what is now Alaska and Canada was blocked. Until the arrival of Europeans, people in North America only had dogs as pets.

In addition to faithfully accompanying their human leaders and traditional tasks such as helping with hunting, the four-legged friends promptly took on other activities. Since horses and donkeys were missing, dogs in North America also transported loads – and thus became even more important members of their human group.







“The Salish therefore had a very close relationship with their dogs,” reports Laurent Frantz, one of the authors of the “Science” study. “This is particularly true for wool dogs,” emphasizes the paleogeneticist, who studies the genetic makeup of farm animals at the Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich (LMU). “In fact, the animals in the old stories are equal members of the group, they were part of the family,” says the tribe’s elder Michael Pavel.