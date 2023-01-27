According to Costa Neto, “people” thought that Bolsonaro “could carry out the coup”, but he “did not do it because he saw no way to do it”

The president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, said that people close to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had at home drafts of a State of Defense decree similar to the found in the home of Anderson Torres. According to him, the former chief executive did not discuss with him about contesting the result of the October election.

“One day I said: ‘Everything we have to do has to be within the law’. Him [Bolsonaro] said: ‘It has to be within the 4 lines of the Constitution’”, declared Costa Neto in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Friday (27.jan.2023).

“I never commented, but I received several proposals”, said the president of the PL. “There were people who put [papel] in my pocket, saying it was like removing Lula from the government. Lawyers told me how to do it using article 142, but everything outside the law”, he added.

“The pressure on him was barbaric. As people think he’s very brave, a bit altered, a bit crazy, they thought he could do the trick. He didn’t do it because he didn’t see a way to do it.“, continued.

“Now, are they going to arrest him for that? That proposal that was in the Minister of Justice’s house, that was in everyone’s house. A lot of people came up to me now and said: ‘Wow, you know I had a similar role at home. Imagine getting caught.”

On January 12th, the Federal Police (Federal Police) found at the home of Torres, former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the DF, a draft for Bolsonaro to decree a State of Defense at the headquarters of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in Brasília, before the inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The objective would be to change the result of the presidential election won by the PT and to decree a State of Defense at the headquarters of the TSE.

In his defense, the former minister said he had a “pile of documents for disposal” is that “very likely” the draft would be there. “Everything would be taken to be shredded in due time”stated in your twitter profile. Read the full minutes on here.

Torres is under arrest, accused by authorities of omission in the episode of the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers on the 8th of January.

Bolsonaro told the TSE on January 19 that draft seized at the Torres house is “apocryphal” and was not found with him. In the document, the former chief executive said that there were no concrete acts or indications that he had acted to “measures supposedly intended by the document were materialized”. Here’s the full (414 KB).

BOLSONARO’S SILENCE

Costa Neto attributed to “thud” Bolsonaro’s silence when his supporters called for military intervention after the elections. “That may have been my mistake, the politicians’, that we didn’t prepare him for a possible defeat. We never touched on that subject, it didn’t cross his mind“, said.

According to him, Bolsonaro was “a dust” the day after the electoral defeat. “When I saw him after a week, I thought he was going to die. His face was disintegrating”, he stated.

“3 or 4 weeks passed, and I saw that he got better. I asked what it was, and he said he was eating, because he would go 4 or 5 days without eating anything. His world turned upside down.”

The PL president said he wants Bolsonaro to return to Brazil, as the party needs him. The former president has been in the United States since the end of December. According to Costa Neto, Bolsonaro said he would return at the end of this month.

“He is very important to us. For example, to lead this right-wing bench that we have here. People are very extreme right. With Bolsonaro here, I’m in heaven. They listen to Bolsonaro. They won’t listen to me”, he declared.

Asked about the role that the former president will play, Costa Neto replied: “Taking care of these people and traveling, being invited to all the events, and starting to catch up on life”.

THE Former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaroin turn, musttake care of women” within the PL. “She has conditions. She can be a candidate for President of the Republic. Nobody knows the day of tomorrow“, he spoke.

CONGRESS

Costa Neto said he believes there is “a lot of chance” of senator elected Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN) be elected to the presidency of the Senate. “We are going to consolidate the block with the PP and the Republicans. Marinho made the report with 35 names. No vote yet, but it’s on the way“, he spoke.

Regarding the leadership in the Chamber, he declared that the PL will “close the question”.

“If anyone goes out to dispute with the [Arthur] Lira [PP], we will be forced to expel from the party”, he stated.