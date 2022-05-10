The echoes due to the controversy of the match between Jaguares and Medellín, last weekend, do not stop resonating.

While waiting for the administrative and sports resolutions for what happened, the president of the Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, gave details of how the decision was made to maintain the programming of the game, even when a team had requested its postponement, complaining of a lack of guarantees for the transfer to the city where the commitment would take place.

What happened?

“Medellín informs me that he has reservations to go to Montería due to the situation that was being experienced. It is absolutely valid and it was evident that something serious was happening in the city, we cannot deny that. I do the investigation, the follow-up, and I ask patience because postponing the match was not an optionwith the information that I had at that time”, commented Jaramillo, this Monday, in dialogue with ‘ESPN’.

“Later there was no communication and they (Medellín) put out a statement. And that statement already assumes that they do not show up and that they are not going to go to Montería. I do an institutional evaluation. Therefore, I ask those in charge of order public constitutionally (…) Although many things had happened, the authorities, both the mayor of Montería, the commander of the Montería Police and the Montería Army agreed to tell me: ‘Here are all the guarantees and we are going to provide Medellín and that soccer match, regardless of whether some events were taking place, all the guarantees for the match to be played’. That is the official answer. Also, not only given verbally, but also in written form,” he added.

“Based on that position, Medellín is told: ‘the guarantees are there’, regardless of whether they did not want to travel. And the fear is reasonable, but I did not agree with how they expressed it and how they released that statement, of course, taking me away room for manoeuvre. That is very clear,” he added.

self criticism

“Self-criticism is a very complete learning curve. Self-criticism is that it is not easy to please 36 clubs. The ‘no’ also has to be a sustained answer. The ‘no’ is also an answer. Self-criticism is often trying (sic) that there is excessive democracy, which also exists in Dimayor. Self-criticism is also from the point of view of the union because of how we treat each other, how there are personal interests that take precedence over the collective interest. I’m on a learning curve, where everything has happened and I’ve tried to make the most equitable and fair decisions,” acknowledged Jaramillo who, during the interview, said that “Jaguares did not agree to postpone the game.”

SPORTS