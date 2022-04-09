Mexico.- The evening of last Thursday, March 3, it was announced that the actor and comedian Caesar Bono was hospitalized in an emergency in Mexico City for a perforation in the duodenum, now, more than a month later, revealed that he can not speak after being operated.

.

This was reported in an interview with the entertainment journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, where the interpreter of “Frankie Rivers” in the series “Neighbors” He explained that he was already discharged after undergoing a complicated medical procedure in the small intestine.

César Bono added that physical recovery is extremely painful and even remarked that the process is even more difficult than his previous heart ailments.

“I was almost a month, that is, two or three weeks (in the hospital)… I am in recovery, it is very painful because they operated on me… and I am surprised how it hurts and how difficult the recovery is, now it is very more than the heart,” said the 71-year-old actor.

The actor in the play “Defending the caveman” was grateful to God because the medical process went well despite the fact that professionals told his family that there were few possibilities.

César Bono added that the wound is so painful to the point that he practically cannot speak., for this reason he communicates with his friends via WhatsApp. “I tell them that when I’m a little better (I talk to them), for the moment it’s hard for me,” she said.

The artist ended the dialogue stating that he is a believer in God and that his times are perfect, that is, if he got sick and healed it was by divine grace.

“I am a believer and I am sure that I will be here as long as God wants, just as I was born on the day he wanted, just as he has helped me in my career until he wants, I tell him in my prayers that his will be done and I know that everything in my life is the Lord’s will”.