The FIG announced that Irina Viner will not be able to participate in competitions under the auspices of the federation

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) explained the removal of the president of the All-Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation, Irina Viner. Details appeared on site organizations.

The FIG said that Wiener will not be able to participate or obtain accreditation for international competitions and events under the auspices of the FIG, including work as a coach and head of delegation. Sanctions against Wiener will come into effect one day after the end of the suspension of Russian gymnasts, effective from March 2, 2022, provided that they are lifted within five years from March 6, 2023.

Earlier, on March 6, FIG suspended Wiener because of the scandal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where the Russian woman spoke insultingly about the refereeing of the competition. In addition, Viner was suspended amid the fact that she withdrew the candidacy of the Russian woman Natalya Kuzmina from the elections to the FIG technical committee in 2021.

In September 2021, Viner withdrew Kuzmina’s candidacy from the election of the head of the FIG technical committee, emphasizing that “she did nasty things at the Olympics.” The reason was the refereeing of the Russian woman at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where the winner in the individual all-around was the Israeli Lina Ashram, who beat the Russian woman Dina Averina.