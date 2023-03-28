In Vyborg, Leningrad Region, a ten-year-old boy tried to save his nine-year-old girlfriend from a well, but fell into it himself and died. This became known on Tuesday, March 28.

According to a correspondent 78.ru Ekaterina Shipilova, the children most likely approached the well out of curiosity.

“A nine-year-old girl slipped on a ledge and fell into a well. Her ten-year-old friend tried to help, but also got bogged down in water and mud. Cries for help were heard by passers-by. They pulled the girl out, but they couldn’t help the guy, ”the correspondent said.

Earlier on the same day, Kirill Vasilyev, a resident of Vyborg, who, together with his friend, participated in rescuing a girl stuck in a fire well, told Izvestia about what had happened. He said that his friend Daniil Razumovsky was near the well earlier. He went down to the waist into the well, while Vasiliev held his legs. So we managed to get the baby out.

The incident happened on March 27th. In Vyborg, Leningrad region, two children fell into a fire well, the boy was later found dead. Daniil Razumovsky, 18, who also rescued the girl, said he called emergency services as soon as he realized someone was in the well.