The husband of the singer Natalie, 53-year-old producer Alexander Rudin committed suicide, writes Base.

According to the channel, the body of a man was found on the visor of a house on Belomorskaya Street in Moscow. He did not leave a suicide note.

In 2021, Rudin was ill with a coronavirus, after which he developed depression, which he could not overcome for two years, Baza clarifies.

In 2020, Natalie lost her father, and the artist’s father-in-law died two weeks ago.

Earlier, the singer commented on the death of her husband.