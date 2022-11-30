Pele’s daughter Keli Nascimento called her father’s hospitalization planned due to tumor treatment

Keli Nascimento, the daughter of the world football champion in the Brazilian national team Pelé, on Instagram (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) told about the details of his hospitalization.

Nascimentu called the hospitalization planned, and said that her father needed to control the treatment of a colon tumor. The former footballer’s daughter added that her 82-year-old father’s condition is stable. The information was confirmed by the clinic in which Pele was placed.

Earlier on November 30, ESPN reported that Pele was hospitalized unscheduled with general swelling of the body. The Brazilian was diagnosed with heart failure and confusion.

In January, it became known that Pele needed a course of chemotherapy. A year earlier, the Brazilian had undergone surgery to remove a tumor in his colon.

Pele is a three-time world champion with Brazil. He was named Player of the Century by the International Football Federation.