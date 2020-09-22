Operation Amitié is drawing to a close for the 750 French soldiers deployed in the Lebanese capital after the explosions which devastated part of the city. They will have brought humanitarian aid, material, and cleared a huge part of the port area.

The last French soldiers, who left in August to help the inhabitants of Beirut, in Lebanon, after the explosions which devastated part of the city, return Wednesday September 23 to France. This is therefore the end of what the Ministry of the Armed Forces called “Operation Friendship”: 750 soldiers had been deployed in the Lebanese capital. They brought 1,200 tons of humanitarian aid and material. Most of their work has been to clear a huge part of the port area.

A clip, produced by the armed forces, will be broadcast on social networks. Some will see it as self-promotion, but Operation Friendship was no small feat. It was first 750 men and women dispatched in 72 hours to Beirut, the second foreign operation of the French army after Barkhane. It was an airlift, ships, engineering specialists who, past the effect of astonishment when they arrived there, undertook a titanic job. Those are “25 hectares of cleared area, that is to say more than the area of ​​Champ-de-Mars “, explains Colonel Paul, the chief of land operations. These are also “17,000 tonnes of rubble, twice the weight of the Eiffel Tower, 1,100 rotations of dump trucks, and 3,000 meters of cut metal framework”, he continues.

It is first of all astonishment at the extent of the damage. We arrive on scenes of desolation (…) Ripped open vehicles, overturned containers, boats lifted directly from the quay, dust everywhere, and we were struck by the extent of the work to be done.Colonel Paul, Chief of Land Operationsto franceinfo

Another enormous work was that carried out by the clearance divers, fifteen specialists from Toulon, in particular. They had to cut up and take out a barge blocking access to the port. “We carried out underwater engineering operations, details Lieutenant-Commander Aymeric Barazer, lifting operations (up to 25 tonnes load), cutting with chainsaws and magnesium torches that rise up to 3000 degrees underwater. “

There were dangerous times, where the divers worked on boats that could tip over or collapse on them.Lieutenant-Commander Aymeric Barazerto franceinfo

The barge was also only one of the 300 objects spotted at the bottom of the water, as indicated by Captain Barazer, who commands the group of Mediterranean mine clearance divers. “Out of these 300 objects, pursues the soldier, we made 80 dives, we discovered trucks, vehicles, projections of metal or concrete structures. We also surveyed all vessels damaged by the explosion. “ The French soldiers have cleared almost the entire port area. Except the zero point of the explosion, since access is prohibited: the investigation, in fact, is not over …