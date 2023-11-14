Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Budanov: Kyiv may not sign peace with the Russian Federation even after the end of the conflict

Moscow and Kyiv may not sign a peace treaty even after the end of the conflict and hostilities, admitted the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov.

There are cases in history when long-standing wars between states have not been legally concluded. A simple example is Russia and Japan, after 1945 they never signed a peace treaty over the northern islands. This territorial problem is over 70 years old. Therefore, this scenario is very likely here too Kirill Budanov Head of the State Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine

Budanov predicted that in the case of Ukraine, the process of signing agreements could last for decades, while the conflict would continue without intense fighting.

Earlier, the head of the public movement “We are together with Russia,” Vladimir Rogov, expressed the opinion that the military confrontation should be completed according to the “Vietnamese” scenario. This requires the liberation of Ukraine from the intervention of Western countries.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky allowed negotiations between other countries and Russia on Ukraine. Today, Kyiv has no ties with Moscow, he emphasized.

The head of state also said that the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) will make new offensive attempts this year and next, the military has a plan and specific directions in which they are going to advance.

In Russia, Budanov’s statement was linked to a recent article by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the deadlock at the front

Member of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, editor-in-chief of Sputnik radio Kirill Vyshinsky tied up Budanov’s statement in a recent article by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny about the deadlock at the front.

In his opinion, now Kiev is trying to demonstrate “inflexibility” to the Ukrainians against the backdrop of the commander-in-chief’s statements, trying to make citizens understand that everything is fine, the officer’s statements have nothing to do with peace negotiations and the very idea of ​​peace in Ukraine.

And even after the end of hostilities, the military—if we talk specifically about Budanov—imagine this world in a way that probably no one can imagine. Without any agreements: the fighting will end and that’s it, and we won’t sign any peace agreements with Russia Kirill Vyshinsky member of the Human Rights Council, editor-in-chief of Sputnik radio

The HRC member added that Budanov’s statement has nothing to do with reality; it is only intended to mobilize people within the country and demonstrate that Kyiv does not intend to compromise with Moscow.

Earlier, Oleg Soskin, ex-adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, said that Valery Zaluzhny, by admitting the deadlock in the conflict, expressed his readiness for negotiations with Russia.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa, in turn, said that Moscow is ready to negotiate with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The deputy also noted that if the United States wants to replace the current President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, then Zaluzhny could come to power.

Valery Zaluzhny, in an article published in The Economist, spoke about the stalemate in the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, a level of technology has been reached that puts the Ukrainian military at a dead end, and only a sharp technological leap can change the situation.

Zelensky did not agree with this opinion. The New York Times later wrote that the conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhny signaled a split between military and civil society in Ukraine.

The US predicted the course of negotiations between Putin and Zelensky

Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will negotiate with Zelensky only from a position of strength.

If negotiations ultimately take place, they will conduct them from an objective position of strength and dictate the terms Ray McGovern ex-CIA analyst

The expert noted that in the situation with the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the then leaders of Germany and France, Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande, deceived Putin regarding the Minsk agreements.

Last December, the former German chancellor admitted that the agreements were a way to buy time for Ukraine. Now the Russian president has no trust in his partners, he will no longer allow himself to be deceived, McGovern added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in turn, said that Kyiv will decide independently on what conditions to negotiate and conclude a peace agreement.

Ukraine must decide for itself what terms are acceptable for negotiations, and, more importantly, what terms will be acceptable for an agreement. It is the responsibility of NATO allies to support Ukraine Jens Stoltenberg NATO Secretary General

The Secretary General of the Alliance emphasized that the assistance provided to Ukraine by the allies will determine how acceptable the terms of these negotiations will be.

Russia has repeatedly declared its readiness to resolve the conflict and accused Kyiv of disrupting the negotiation processes. In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the peaceful negotiation process on Ukraine requires the abolition of the decree banning this.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev indicated that peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will become possible when Kyiv recognizes the current realities. He added that Moscow has never abandoned the negotiations themselves as an instrument.

On November 9, the Russian leader’s assistant for international affairs, Yuri Ushakov, said that Russia remains open to negotiations with Ukraine, but there is no initiative from Kyiv.

The last face-to-face negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. In May of the same year, it became known that the negotiation process was frozen.