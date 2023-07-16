The explosive that went off on Saturday and caused a raging fire in a house in Rotterdam, which was also shot at in the night from Saturday to Sunday, is yet another example: in the first six months of this year, more explosions took place than in the whole of 2022. This is evident from figures provided by the police the NOS has provided. A striking number of young suspects are involved in the violence.

This concerns 246 attacks on homes (162), companies (64) and other targets, such as cars (20). In all of 2022, 215 explosions took place. Rotterdam and Amsterdam had the most explosions, but other parts of the Netherlands were not spared either.

Drug violence and threatening letters

In many cases, the attacks are related to a conflict in the drug environment. Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said earlier in the city council that the wave of violence is a result of successful drug catches. Last year, the police intercepted 47,000 kilos of cocaine in the port of Rotterdam.

But the police are not ruling out other motives. In Utrecht, for example, several catering entrepreneurs were extorted. They received a threatening letter stating that criminals would shoot their businesses or put a hand grenade at their door if they did not pay high bitcoin amounts.

In addition, the police suspect that attacks are committed to eliminate competitors and possibly also because of relational conflicts. The police also fear copying behaviour.

Suspects aged 14 and 15

A remarkably large number of young people are involved in the explosions. One in ten of the suspects arrested in recent months in connection with this violence is a minor. Two-thirds are younger than 23 years old. In Rotterdam, two boys aged 14 and 15 were even arrested in April when they were placing a suspected incendiary bomb.

Criminologist Henk Ferwerda finds the involvement of these young boys worrying, he said earlier NRC. “These children are already in criminal networks, otherwise they will not be asked.” Moreover, according to him, the police have little insight into this group: they are too large for the local police officer and too small for the criminal investigation department.

In Rotterdam, the municipality and the police are trying to combat the violence by tightening up security and supervision at places where explosions have recently occurred. Those measures were taken when at the end of April, after a week with four explosions, the number of explosions from 2022 in the city was already matched. Rotterdam is also experimenting with surveillance by drones and there are several programs to protect young people from the criminal path.

