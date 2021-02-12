He had eleven competitive games (all in the league) FC Barcelona not lost in the end. Until the 0-2 in the cup semi-finals at Sevilla FC on Wednesday evening. If you take a closer look at the Catalans’ season so far, this defeat should come as no surprise.
Because the mentioned series of eleven unbeaten games (nine wins, two draws) has to be put into perspective, as only two of these opponents – Real Sociedad (6th) and Betis (7th) – are in the first seven places of the table. The statistics show it: Barça is weakening against the big teams this season.
In the top duels, Ronald Koeman’s men have so far only been able to bring little profit to light. Victories against teams from the current top 7 of the table have so far only been achieved against Villarreal (4: 0) on matchday three, against Real Sociedad (2: 1) on matchday 19 and against Betis Sevilla (5: 2 and 3) : 2).
If we look a little further up in the table, the balance becomes even gloomier: at the front runners Atlético (0: 1) and at home in Clásico against second Real Madrid (1: 3) they lost, against fourth in the table Sevilla FC in the first half of the championship did not go beyond a 1-1 draw at home in Nou Camp. In other words: Barcelona were only able to collect one point in direct duels against one of the top 4 teams in the league.
And the problem is not limited to the domestic competition, because so far in the premier class too, only one victory against a big opponent (Juventus) has been achieved.
The 2-0 win in Turin was quite sovereign, but the Italians made up for it with a cracking 3-0 in the second leg on the last day of Group G. Which is why Juventus now meet FC Porto in the round of 16, while Azulgrana has to compete with one of the favorites for the final triumph.
The Spaniards are already expecting the star ensemble from Paris St. Germain on Tuesday (9:00 p.m.) to dance around the quarter-finals. So it is high time to put an end to the trend of not being able to win against big teams this season.