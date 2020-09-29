Political agitation has intensified following Saturday’s meeting between former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Sanjay Raut said about meeting, is it a sin to discuss politics? If two political leaders meet, they discuss issues related to the country, Jammu and Kashmir, China, Pakistan, COVID-19 etc. Earlier, Fadnavis had also clarified that ‘Sanjay Raut ji wanted to interview me for Shiv Sena mouthpiece’ Saamana ‘. We had a meeting to discuss this. There was no political conversation in the meeting.

On Sunday, Raut also said while clarifying on the meeting, ‘I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday (Saturday) to discuss some issues. He is a former CM. Apart from this, he is the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra and is also the Bihar election in-charge of the BJP. We may have ideological differences, but we are not enemies. CM Uddhav was aware of this meeting.

On the other hand, Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay said that this meeting was not a political point of view. He tweeted, ‘Raut wanted to interview Devendra Fadnavis for Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Just this is the conversation between the two leaders. Upadhyay said, “Fadnavis had informed Raut that he will give an interview when he returns from Bihar’s election campaign.”