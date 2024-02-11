Another daughter manages to save herself

He had become convinced that his family was possessed by demons. And to “free them”, so she said, he massacred them mercilessly. It was with unprecedented violence that during the night Giovanni Barreca, a 54-year-old bricklayer, killed his wife Antonella Salamone and their two sons, Kevin, 16, and Emanuel, 5. Among those who entered the couple's house, there were those who did not hesitates to speak of ferocious massacre.

It happened at Altavilla Milicia (Palermo). Another 17-year-old daughter managed to save herself. After the crime, the man called the police and was found at Casteldaccia where he was arrested. The military of the operations department are reconstructing what happened. There are also Res. on site. The murder occurred around 3 am.

According to what we learn the woman would have been burned and buried. The crime would be particularly brutal: one of the murdered children would have been tortured and strangled with chains.