Highlights: The three forces of the Indian Army are going to have a huge shortage of light helicopters.

The army has warned the government that helicopters such as Cheetah and Chetak are coming of age

These helicopters are also used in high altitude areas like Siachen.

The utility of these helicopters has increased amidst ongoing tension with China in eastern Ladakh.

How the needs of the military forces were ignored while keeping the security of the country in the last few decades, it remains to be seen. In 20-30 years, the condition of the Air Force has become such that instead of the 42 squadrons approved for it, there are only 30 fighter squadrons. That is, the Indian Air Force is facing a huge shortage of war planes.

These 30 Squadrons also have mainly MiG-21 Russian jets that are outdated. However, the condition of the Air Force has definitely improved with the arrival of five jets in the first phase under the deal of 36 Rafale aircraft from France. By then, the alarm sound has started ringing on the front of Light Utility Choppers.



Airforce warns the government

The Air Force has said that the ‘Total Technical Life’ of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters will begin to end by 2023. The Air Force has urged the government to take swift steps on the project of manufacturing such light utility helicopters under the ‘Make in India’ campaign. Also, the helicopters being built in defense production company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are also required to be delivered within the time limit. The Air Force asked the government to ensure the construction of sufficient number of helicopters within HAL.

A senior Indian Air Force officer said, “The Ministry of Defense has been told that the older generation single-engine Cheetah and Chetak helicopters are on the verge of completion. In such a situation, there is a huge shortage of helicopters for war operations because most of them are 40 years old.



There has been a demand for 15 years

The Indian government’s reckless attitude towards the concerns of the security forces can be gauged from the fact that the Air Force has been demanding new light helicopters for the last 15 years and today when there is a conflict with China in East Ladakh. Is being realized At present, the Army, Air Force and Navy have 187 Chetak while 205 Cheetah helicopters are also used in high altitude areas like Siachen. But, now they are so old that they are constantly crashing and they also have a serious problem of servicing.

483 utility choppers needed

Right now the three wings of the Indian Army need 483 new light utility choppers. To meet this, in 2015 itself, the governments of India and Russia signed the opening of Joint Venture. Under this, 200 Kamov-226T choppers with two engines are to be built. Once these helicopters are built, 135 Army and 65 Airforce will get. Their cost will be 20 thousand crores. But, even after five years of the agreement, it is still at the technical assessment level, the final process of the contract is far away.

19 squadron jets lacking in 12 squads.

Keep in mind that a squadron of the Indian Air Force is made up of 16 combat aircraft and two pilot training aircraft. In such a situation, if the Airforce has 30 squadrons instead of 42, there is a shortage of at least 192 fighter jets and 24 trainer aircraft. This shortage is when India is constantly challenged by neighbors like China and Pakistan.