Only he knew about Sandra Milo's ordeal and he kept it to himself: “Thank you, from today you are my brother”

Only one person knew about the disease Sandra Milo, a person who is considered like a brother to his children. She kept it to herself, out of respect for her family, showing them all her closeness. This is Alberto Matano.

The well-known host was the only one who knew about the discovery of the disease of the beloved Sandra Milo. An illness that she discovered by chance while she was undergoing some hip checks. An illness that took her away in just 3 months. Fellini's Muse died in her home in Rome, surrounded by the love of her children and that of her two trusted four-legged friends, whom she herself saved from euthanasia.

It was her son who explained what happened to his mother during the funeral Ciro De Lollis. He did not reveal details about the illness, but with his words he hinted at the illness he was suffering from:

We went for a check-up for some hip problems and this thing came up. Even if she has never smoked. From there three months of ordeal.

Instead, it was his eldest daughter who told about the secret kept by Alberto Matano during an interview with Corriere della Sera. The words of Deborah Ergas:

I want to thank all the journalists who said very nice things about her, the television programs, my wonderful Rai and Alberto Matano who, he alone, knew how bad she was but kept the news to himself. From today you are my brother.

Grandma Sandra died on the birthday of her grandson, Ciro De Lollis' son. The father said that he tried to keep it hidden from him to give him his little party anyway. He only told him the truth the next day.