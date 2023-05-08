Yet another drama on the Italian circuits: Davide Rolando, 47-year-old driver, died at the Cremona Circuit in San Martino al Lago

Devastating tragedy that occurred yesterday afternoon on the Cremona Circuit of San Martino al Lago. During the free practice session of the Race Attack category, he lost his life David Rolando, a 47-year-old driver originally from and residing in Almese, in the province of Turin. He crashed and another rider couldn’t do anything to avoid it. The help of the doctors present on the side of the track was useless.

A dramatic weekend for several tragedies that occurred in Italy and which involved several sportsmen who lost their lives in different circumstances.

On Saturday, Michele Sica, a young figure skating champion, passed away after falling from the balcony of his house in Bolognese room. He was only 26 years old, he had been world champion in the junior category and European vice-champion in the senior category.

Yesterday, during the half marathon of Terrasini, the expert runner Angelo Falletta, a 62-year-old from Palermo, fell ill and collapsed to the ground during the race. Rescued immediately, he was transported to the hospital where unfortunately he passed away shortly after.

Also yesterday, in Rome, Luca Misantoni lost his life. The 50-year-old amateur motorcyclist had attended a Ducati rally in Capital and, at the end of the day, he was returning home to Viterbo. The impact against a Cotral bus proved to be fatal.

Davide Rolando, an expert motorcyclist from, also lived his last moments on a motorcycle 47 years oldwho yesterday afternoon lost his life on the Cremona Circuit of San Martino al Lago.

The dynamics of Davide Rolando’s accident

The man, originally from Per monthin the province of Turin, was carrying out the free practice session for the category grand prix Race Attack.

Suddenly he lost control of his BMW of 1000 cubic capacity and fell to the ground. The bad luck was not to slip on the gravel, but to stay in the center of the track.

A few moments later he arrived another pilotwho could do nothing to avoid David or to stop in time, engulfing him in full.

The doctors present on the side of the track immediately reached him and rescued him, starting the classics resuscitation maneuvers. An air ambulance was also on site, the intervention of which was interrupted before take-off.

The pilot had suffered too serious injuries e her heart stopped, never started beating again.

moments of shock and pain on the track and in the paddock. The Piedmontese motorcycle environment expressed condolences for Davide Rolando’s family, with touching messages posted on social media.