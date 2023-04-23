Andrea Sferrazza, a 30-year-old Turinese living in London, lost his life in the archaeological site of Petra, in Jordan

A holiday ended in tragedy for a young Italian, Andrea Sferrazza, who lost his life after falling from a height of an archaeological site in Petra, Jordan. The 30-year-old was originally from Turin but had recently moved to London.

Another Italian lost his life in the archaeological site of Petrain Jordan.

The dramatic precedent dates back to 2020. Alessandro Ghisonia 32-year-old engineer from Piacenza, was in Jordan as a tourist with his wife and brothers-in-law.

Was visiting the archaeological site of Petraone of the most visited in the world, when boulders detached from a rock wall and crushed it leaving no way out.

Andrea was also in the same archaeological site, but the circumstances in which he found his end were different.

According to reports from local media and authorities, the 30-year-old was alone and was traveling a path closed to traffic. For reasons yet to be ascertained he fell, falling from a height of about 30 meters.

In the impact with the ground the young man reported several fractures and rescuers promptly transported him to the Queen Rania hospital in Amman, the Jordanian capital. Shortly after his arrival, however, it turned off.

Queen Rania al-Abdullah Hospital in Amman

The Police are investigating on what happened and an autopsy on Andrea’s body was also ordered.

The Italian embassy has been in contact with the Italian authorities and his family, alerted by the Carabinieri, is awaiting news in this regard. Especially for the return home of the body.

The pain of Andrea Sferrazza’s brother

Andrea Sferrazza lived in London for some years but he considered Turin his home, where he had lived before moving with his mother and where he wanted to return to open his own business.

His brother Lucainterviewed by The messenger, spoke about his brother, his free spirit and wanderlust, his love of life and travel. Many of which the two had faced together.

They were also supposed to leave together for Jordan, but fate would have it that in what turned out to be his last adventure, Andrea was alone.