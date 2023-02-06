Rescuers were unable to do anything for him

A 32-year-old mountaineer who became famous in 2019 for having thrown, during a protest demonstration, some DDT on the then German Prime Minister Angela Merkelwas swept away by an avalanche in the mountains which gave him no escape. Simon Forer he died in the snow, during an excursion: he was familiar with those peaks. Rescuers were unable to do anything to save his life.

Simon Forer was 32 years old and was originally from Molini di Tures, a hamlet of Campo Tures, in South Tyrol. He had gone out early in the morning for an excursion in the Monte Spico area. Not seeing him return home, the family had raised the alarm.

On Friday afternoon the rescue car it activated. Only in the evening, however, was the 32-year-old man found under an avalanche with a front of 50 meters and a length of 200 meters which had detached from the mountain.

The rescuers struggled a lot, both in the search and in the recovery phase. The weather conditions they prevented one from being able to comfortably reach the place where the young man was, pulled out of the snow at the end of his life.

The young man was found still alive at 10.30pm, after 6 hours spent in the snow. The ride in was worth nothing hospital in Brunico. In fact, his heart stopped forever a few hours after being admitted to the health facility.

Simon Forer lost his life in his mountains: he was an expert mountaineer

Simon Forer was an expert mountaineer who had often walked among those mountains where, unfortunately, he found a very adverse fate.

In August 2019 he had become “famous” for throwing DDT-type insecticide at Angela Merkel, then German chancellor, while on vacation in Solda. For that gesture, they had denounced and indicted him for propaganda and inciting hatred, but in July 2021 the investigation was closed.