Yet another work accidenta very young victim lost his life while he was carrying out normal operations on the construction site where he was employed. The young 21-year-old worker, Marco Salvagno, a worker for a construction company in Venice, was tragically found dead by his colleagues. There was nothing more that could be done for him when they saw him on the ground.

The young man’s death occurred due to a probable and unfortunate accident at work which severed aleg artery. Salvagno, the worker who lost his life, was a resident of Sottomarina di Chioggia and worked in a warehouse of the Boscolo Bielo company, located in Rio della Scomenzera in Venice.

According to a first reconstruction, the young man would have hit a large sheet of glass with his knee, causing it to break and subsequently expose his leg to a large splinter which, unfortunately, severed his femoral artery. The cut on a vital point of his body caused him to bleed out which quickly proved fatal.

Some colleagues found him lying on the ground in one pool of blood, in almost desperate conditions. The intervention of the emergency services was timely, the 118 health workers tried to save his life but, as his bleeding progressed, it was not possible for him to meet the minimum conditions for survival. Unfortunately, the severely severed femoral artery had lost too much blood and the young man was unable to resist for long before and after the rescue.

Roberto Toigo, general secretary of Uil Veneto, commented on the tragedy, an episode that once again involves a worker: “It is disarming to learn of yet another death at work. Every time an accident occurs at work, one feels disoriented and horrified, and many questions arise about what we are really doing to prevent such tragedies. Uil Veneto stands by the family of the young worker, victim of this tragic accident”.