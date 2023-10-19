Last October 7 Domenico Capodiferro was involved in a serious road accident in Bari: on Tuesday he passed away forever

He was called Domenico Capodiferro the 15-year-old boy who passed away forever on Tuesday while he was hospitalized at the Bari Polyclinic. Last October 7 he was involved in a serious road accident and his condition immediately appeared dramatic.

The hope of a family and of an entire city, that of Bari, lasted about 10 days. The hope was to see a son of the city return to health, a boy of only 15 years old who on October 7th had been involved in a very serious road accident.

The accident occurred on the Treasure Roadwhich connects San Paolo to San Girolamo, in the interport area.

Domenico Capodiferro, this is the name of 15 years oldwas on board his motorbike when he collided for reasons yet to be clarified frontally and with unprecedented violence against a car traveling in the opposite direction to him.

The arrival of the rescuers on site was immediate, as was the transport of the young man to the Bari Polyclinic.

Her conditions they appeared immediately desperate, but the hope of parents and everyone has never gone out. After 10 days of agony, however, Domenico’s young heart stopped forever.

The 15-year-old was a big fan of soccer and his story, which went viral on the web, had stirred the solidarity of several active and non-active footballers, who had dedicated very touching video messages to him.

From Bari Nicola Ventola And Antonio Cassanobut also Bobo Vieri, Lele Adani and the Roma striker Stephan El Shaarawy.

The beautiful gesture of Domenico Capodiferro’s family

It is useless to specify how much Domenico’s death completely changed her life family.

Parents who, in the midst of total heartbreak, still decided to make an altruistic gesture. In fact, they agreed to the explant and the organ donation of his son, who will help save the life of 5 people.

In the meantime, one has also risen up in Bari controversyconcerning the choice of to forbidon the day of the 15-year-old’s funeral, the funeral procession to avoid public order problems.

There are countless condolence messages and closeness that the Capodiferro family has received in recent days.