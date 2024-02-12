Roberta Filippetti was only 44 years old: the intervention of health workers was useless

The very sad story comes from Macerata, Roberta Filippetti he lost his life at the age of 44. The woman was involved in a serious road accident on the Potentina provincial road. A head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle.

From an initial reconstruction of the facts, it would appear that the motorbike collided with the Fiat Panda which was coming from the opposite direction, at the exit of a bend. The dynamic is still under investigation by the police. Roberta Filippetti was driving the two-wheeled vehicle and after the violent impact, she was thrown onto the asphalt, losing his life instantly. However, the four passengers of the car, two adults and two children, were unharmed.

After the alarm, the Carabinieri agents of the Civitanova Marche company and the 118 health workers promptly arrived on the scene. Unfortunately the paramedics were unable to do anything to help the 44-year-old, for she was already too late. They were forced to declare the death on site.

Who was Roberta Filippetti

Roberta Filippetti lived in Potenza Picena and was well known because of her work in the municipal pharmacy, located in Piazza Matteotti. Everyone is remembering her in these hours, also through posts published on social media. You have touching words and heartbreaking greetings for a professional and always kind person. This is how the 44-year-old is remembered and described.

A beautiful person, may the Lord welcome you into his arms and give comfort to your loved ones.

I'm in shock. I had the pleasure of meeting Roberta and her family. Special, kind and helpful people. There are no words. Hi Roby, may the earth be light on you.

Roberta was the mother of one 11 year old girl, also leaves her husband, mother and father in pain. The date of the funeral has not yet been set, approval from the Prosecutor's Office is awaited. The body is located atCivitanova mortuary.