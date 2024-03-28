Hit by an SUV while cycling: there was nothing that could be done for Mario Gustavo Lazzarini. An investigation has been opened

A dramatic road accident occurred on the night between 26 and 27 March in Latina and, unfortunately, it cost the life of a young man aged just 28. The victim's name was Mario Gustavo Lazzarini and was hit by an SUV while he was riding his bicycle on the road. The arrival of help was immediate, but there was nothing that could be done for him. He opened an investigation into the incident.

Another road accident, yet another on Italian roads, has once again caused a very young victim, with a life still ahead of him. A very violent crash, which the authorities are investigating to clarify the dynamics and causes.

The tragic event occurred on the night between Tuesday 26th and Wednesday 27th March in Latina, more precisely on via Epitaffio, one of the entry arteries into the Lazio city, the provincial capital. According to what emerged, the vehicles involved were two: one bicycle and a suv.

A young local man was traveling on the two-wheeled vehicle only 28 years oldMario Gustavo Lazzarini, who while pedaling was hit by the car. Thrown several meters away, the young man fell disastrously onto the asphalt. The motorist immediately stopped to provide first aid and to call the single emergency number (112).

Upon their arrival, the doctors and paramedics in the ambulance tried desperately to resuscitate the boy on the spot, but his dramatic conditions did not allow the miracle to be performed. The Heart of the 28 year old yes stopped shortly aftereven before being transported to the hospital.

As reported Latina Today, via Epitaffio is too often the scene of similar road tragedies and this one, which led to Mario's death, does nothing but raise controversy and discussions on the issue of safety. An issue that actually concerns several roads in the province of Latinawhich considering just the beginning of this year saw 17 people die.

However, the judicial authorities have opened a case on the incident in question investigation who he sees as under investigation for the crime of road homicide the driver of the SUV involved. The body has been returned to the family, who will now be able to proceed with the organization of the funeral and burial.