He was aboard his motorbike when he collided with a car moving in the opposite direction: Francesco Lavigna was 56 years old

A 56-year-old man named Francesco Lavigna he lost his life in a serious clash in Montalenghe, in the province of Turin.

The 56-year-old was aboard his Yamaha on provincial 82, when you are collided against another car, a Renault Scenic that continued in the opposite direction.

The dynamics of the road accident are still being examined by the police, but according to the first reports reported it would seem that the car was about to turn onto a secondary road.

There was one on board pregnant girl about 23 years old and his fiance of 25. Fortunately they both reported slight consequences. They were transported to the hospital and after routine checkups, they were discharged and were able to go home. Only Francesco Lavigna got the worst of it. Despite the intervention of health workers, for the 56-year-old there was nothing to be done.

The carabinieri have given way to the investigation and are trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the road accident. The aim is to understand how the bike crashed into Renault. The latter has overturned, while the two-wheeled vehicle was completely destroyed.

The 118 paramedics were forced to declare the death of Francesco Lavigna. A news that has upset the whole community, family members and all those who knew and loved him.

What happened quickly spread on the web, throwing many people into despair. People who are you close to the pain of the familyshowing them affection and closeness for the sudden and heartbreaking loss.

