Real Madrid is in crisis after achieving only one victory in the last five games and after two defeats in a row that have meant saying goodbye to two titles, the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, the latter with a special aggravating factor: they have been eliminated by a Second B like Alcoyano. A tough moment in which one would expect a wardrobe conspiracy that did not occur this Thursday, unlike previous moments.

In December, after the white defeat in Kiev against Shakhtar (2-0) and with Madrid on the brink of elimination in the Champions League, the dressing room was conjured. Ramos summoned the players 90 minutes before starting the next post-defeat training session to put the team’s problems in common and looking for solutions, a sincere talk in which the role of Zidane was valued and from which the best moment of Madrid in the course came out.

After that, Madrid defeated in Seville, then Borussia in the Champions League (they went first in the group), then Atleti … and thus up to six victories in a row, showing good effectiveness in attack and great defensive solvency. The conspiracy worked, which is why it is surprising that it did not occur after the stumble in Alcoy, which leaves several members of the squad very touched and especially Zidane.

Zidane did give a talk

‘Gol’ reported that the players had arrived in Valdebebas with the time necessary to start training, with no room for talks of any kind, and who left the facilities after the session. Sergio Ramos, in fact, arrived just in time to exercise, although he did so inside the facilities to solve the inconvenience that goes through and that make him doubt for the visit to Alavés on Saturday in Mendizorroza.

Of course, Zidane gave a talk to the players after Alcoy’s blow, according to ‘La Sexta’. It was a brief conversation, lasting five minutes, and centered on two axes: leaving the defeats in the Super Cup and the Cup behind and thinking that the most important thing is ahead in the calendar, the League and the Champions League.