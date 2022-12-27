The future Minister of Institutional Relations, federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), denied that there has been a change in the structure of the Ministry of Planning since the invitation was made to Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS). According to the parliamentarian, when the invitation was made to Tebet, a structure of how the Ministry would be was already presented.

“An invitation was given and even an organizational chart of the structure of the Ministry of Planning, including the structure of the IBGE and Ipea that are part of the Ministry of Planning”, declared Padilha, in conversation with journalists. “There was no discussion, there was no discussion because there is already a proposed structure and this invitation was made to the senator”, she said.

“The organization chart has secretariats, strategic projects secretariat, planning secretariat, budget secretariat. Structures such as IBGE and Ipea are structures that already exist in the Ministry of Planning in the final transition proposal”, she detailed. “A set of priority government projects, Minha Casa Minha Vida, Bolsa Família, including the PPI, are projects monitored and coordinated by the Civil House. And Planning historically participates in the management committee that is coordinated by the Civil House.”

“There is no change or confirmation of the structure,” said Padilha. “Referrals will happen throughout the day”, he added.