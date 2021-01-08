In recent weeks, many rumors have started about what CD Projekt RED had in mind for Cyberpunk 2077. Those changes of plans, even development plans that were leaked, are being denied by the Polish studio. Most importantly, despite the problems, CD Projekt RED has not underestimated anything they had planned for the future of the game. On the other hand, one of the most widespread rumors has been denied when it is confirmed that there was no romance plan between male V and Judy in Cyberpunk 2077.
It all started with an alleged leak of some lines of conversation in the game code that was related to this option of romance within the game. Those who have played will know that Judy only offers the romance option if playing as the female character of V. This character is so attractive that many users have wanted this option, but have found the harsh reality. If you’re macho, Judy doesn’t want to.
With a mod, the option of being able to replicate the same phrases of the conversation that initiates the romance with Judy using the male protagonist was enabled. But regarding the fact that it is an option that was planned and was rejected at the last minute, disabling dedicated lines, it has been denied by CD Projekt RED. In an interview in Eurogamer the representative of the study has ensured that “Judy was always just V’s romance partner and that was the artistic vision from the beginning, there was no male romance option removed from the game.”
If there has been any confusion, it may be due to other aspects. As he explains, this discovery may be due to the fact that “It’s more convenient and easier for our localization team from a production point of view to record all lines with both voices, so that we could avoid mistakenly losing something that would require future recordings.” But Under no circumstances has any romance plan been raised between the male V and Judy in Cyberpunk 2077.
A theory exposes that Ciri appears in Cyberpunk 2077
If you are interested in this option, the only way to attract Judy as a male character is by modifying the game through the mod they have shared. It is one of many mods that have been emerging in recent weeks, where we have seen the game in the third person, and how you can reach inaccessible areas where there are even enemies. It is a very extensive game and it still offers many secrets.
