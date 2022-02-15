MoneyThe big dream of Huang Verbeek (9) and his parents Martijn (43) and Mariska (43) is coming true. Thanks to a large cash prize that the Naaldwijk family has won, they can travel to China, the country where Huang was born and lived for the first sixteen months of his life. “Huang can now see for himself where he comes from.”











Martijn and Mariska had been saving for a while to make their dream trip to China together with their adopted son Huang. Huang was sixteen months old when he moved in with the couple from Naaldwijk and exchanged Beijing for the Opstal district. “He did not consciously experience his native country and would love to know more about China,” explains Martijn. ,,Huang has always said that he really wants to go back someday, so we were already saving for it. But that is now all accelerating.”

Home in Beijing

Huang lived in a home in Beijing and Martijn and Mariska are still in contact with them. “Huang can then see for himself where he comes from and of course he wants to see much more of the country, such as the beautiful nature reserves. And of course we want that too. So now is a great opportunity to take Huang back to his homeland.”



With that goal in mind, the family initially participated in the poster campaign of a hardware store, which capitalized on the Olympic Games currently being held in the Chinese capital. “By hanging a poster in front of the window, you could win a trip to Beijing”, Martijn Verbeek recalls. “We didn’t win that trip, after which we decided to move on to the next action.”

Somewhere in the Biesbosch

And that was the Gamma Goudjacht, with which a real gold bar could be won. Martijn: ,,Friday, February 4, the hardware store started with a new national promotion where you had to find a gold bar. Former skater Mark Tuitert gave hints every day on Radio 10 and you could also follow the action online. I’ve been doing that from the start. I soon realized that the location had to be somewhere in the Biesbosch. And the hints were about skating in the willows, for example, and 500 meters from the water, that sort of thing.”

Saturday was the big climax when the exact coordinates of where the gold bar was supposed to be would be shared on the radio. ,,I had been puzzling on Friday and found two locations where we should look. So on Saturday we got in the car at seven o’clock and drove to the Biesbosch to hunt for the gold bar. Huang only wanted to come if he got a Nintendo Switch if we won. Of course I immediately promised him that.”



Mark Tuitert gave a hint every day at half past eight, so at that moment they also had to be in the Biesbosch on Saturday, Martijn continues. ,,We were at location one at eight o’clock and I saw ten cars already. There was just no media, so that wasn’t right, I thought. We then drove to the second location and there were already parking attendants and signs for the Goudjacht.”

So father and son were warm, but Martijn decided to drive a little further to look on the other side of the forest. ,,I looked at the map and I saw water on the other side of the forest. That’s where we had to be. From the water we then walked back into the forest with the coordinates. There we met a man who was acting a bit strange. We just kept walking and ten meters further I saw the skates hanging in the willows. So we rushed over there and started digging. That strange man then started filming us, so he turned out to be part of it. He said he didn’t expect us to come from the other side, haha.”

half a kilo of gold

In no time, Martijn and Huang got hold of the box with the gold bar, which turned out to be worth 27,000 euros. “Half a kilo of gold. And the gold price had just risen in recent weeks.”

A very happy Martijn and Huang were then allowed to tell in front of the television cameras how they had done the trick. “It’s really cool that it worked. The bar is now in a safe in Amsterdam and was put in my name on Monday. Then I can choose to sell it back to the bank. I will do that quickly before the daily price of gold may fall again.”

The Nintento Switch and the trip to Beijing will therefore come for Huang. “I think we will go next spring. We want to plan it well and also arrange interpreters and the like,” says Martijn. “It’s all really bizarre. A trip to China was the big goal and we succeeded.”



