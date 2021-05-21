ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Hans-Georg Maaßen becomes a bigger problem for Armin Laschet and the CDU. In an interview, the ex-head of the secret service provoked again – despite reminders to moderate.

Berlin – A direct candidate from Thuringia as the main character in the federal election campaign? This is exactly what the CDU is doing: Even Hans-Georg Maassen’s freestyle as a candidate for the Bundestag brought Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet * into some need of explanation. Now Maassen has stepped up – with the greatest possible stimulus.

Maaßen again denies “Hetzjagd” in Chemnitz: “Anyone who claims the opposite is telling the untruth”

“There was no hunt in Chemnitz. Anyone who claims the opposite is saying the untruth, “said the former head of the protection of the constitution in a conversation published on Friday with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung explains, of all things in the newspaper that he provocatively proclaimed to be the “western television” of the present day.

With an identical statement about right-wing extremist riots in the summer of 2018, Maaßen had triggered his replacement at the top of the secret service – and embarked on a path of verbal escalation that ultimately resulted in his retirement instead of going to the Ministry of the Interior. After the claim that there were “radical left forces” in the SPD, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) also dropped Maaßen.

“Hunting” scandal part two? Maaßen provokes in “NZZ” conversation

The new statement came in a dispute with the FDP politician Konstantin Kuhle. Judging by the article, the Liberal had raised the issue. He accused Maaßen of doubting the authenticity of a corresponding video from the Antifa account “Zeckenbiss” on the one hand when it came to the subject of “Hetzjagd” – on the one hand, but also of sharing “the content of a right-wing extremist blog such as ‘Journalistenwatch’” on Twitter.

“Do you have any evidence that the Antifa video was correct? Did this video depict a hunt? ”Replied Maaßen. He also referred to having deleted a retweet from an American source after he became aware of the author. He was “as a private person not obliged to do a personal search for every account I retweet,” stressed Maaßen. An argument that Kuhle did not accept: With Maassen “as the former head of the domestic intelligence service” one could “not accept the same standard” as with an average candidate.

Aside from Maassen’s Twitter activities – most recently environmental activist Luisa Neubauer accused him of anti-Semitic tendencies in the ARD Talk * – the new edition of the explosive “hunt” thesis could cause an uproar. And possibly again CDU boss Laschet and the Union election campaign in trouble.

Maaßen scandal: SPD shoots against Laschet – “Repeatedly confused theses – and Laschet is silent”

The SPD increased the pressure on Friday afternoon. “He played down racist hunts in Chemnitz and was therefore rightly fired as head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution,” tweeted General Secretary Lars Klingbeil. “As a CDU candidate for the Bundestag, Maaßens repeats his confused theses. And what does Armin Laschet do? He is silent about it. “

Interestingly, Maaßen received encouragement from the AfD. “Maassen is absolutely right. There was no hunt in Chemnitz, ”tweeted the AfD candidate for the Bundestag, Malte Kaufmann. Maassen’s relationship with the AfD also sparked debates during his tenure as head of the protection of the constitution: According to a party who dropped out of the party, the president of the protection of the constitution is said to have given right-wing populists tips on how to avoid being monitored by the domestic secret service. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution denied this.

Maassen brings Laschet into trouble – and is already striving towards the “one will still be able to say” debate

Laschet has so far referred to the autonomy of the district associations in the list of candidates for the Bundestag. It remains to be seen whether this attitude will change. The party had warned Maassen to moderate – and in person Laschet also to keep his distance in the direction of the AfD. On the one hand, Maassen’s nomination is seen as a reaction of the local CDU to the strengthening of the AfD – at the same time, there was also clear dissatisfaction with the decision from the top of the CDU.

Should the party now push for a reshuffle, an unpleasant debate about the limits of what can be said could threaten. This is exactly what Maaßen likes to fire up. In conversation with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung he shot again against the public broadcaster: “Every critic has to expect that he will be pilloried by journalists of this company, at least as a right-wing populist, if not worse.”

By the way, Kuhle contradicted Maassen’s account: “When I think of Dieter Nuhr’s cabaret show or the presence of representatives of the AfD in numerous formats, then I can’t see that liberals, conservatives and even representatives of a right-wing extremist party have no access to public broadcasting. “(fn)