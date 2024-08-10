According to the head of Cenipa, the black boxes of the plane that crashed in Vinhedo (SP) are already in Brasília for recording analysis

The head of Cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents) – which is part of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) –, Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, stated this Saturday (Aug 10, 2024) that the pilots of the Voepass plane, which crashed in Vinhedo (SP) on Friday (Aug 9), did not report any emergency signal to air traffic control. The accident left 62 dead.

“At no time was there any declaration of any type of emergency from the aircraft to air traffic control”he told reporters.

According to Moreno, flight recorders, “commonly known as black boxes”were found on the evening of Friday (9 August). They are preserved and are in the Cenipa flight recorder reading and analysis laboratory in Brasília.

However, the brigadier said that there is no forecast for the end of the investigation. “Due to the importance of this information, we are prioritizing quality over speed. So, we first started trying to record the voice”he declared.

Still talking to journalists, the director of Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), Tiago Sousa Pereira, stated that the company Voepass is providing assistance to the victims’ families, and “has given the response that regulation requires”.

“For now, the information I have is that assistance is being provided satisfactorily”he said.

According to Pereira, both the aircraft and the crew were cleared from the point of view of the regulations required by Anac.

