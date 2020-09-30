Petrol Diesel Price Today 30th Sep 2020: There is no change in the price of petrol and diesel today. On Wednesday, petrol price in Delhi was Rs 81.06 and diesel was priced at Rs 70.63 per liter. According to the website of Indian Oil, on 30 September 2020, the rates of diesel and petrol in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai were as follows ..
|city
|Diesel (Rs / liter)
|Petrol (Rs / liter)
|Delhi
|70.63
|81.06
|Kolkata
|74.15
|82.59
|Mumbai
|77.04
|87.74
|Chennai
|76.10
|84.14
Know the rates of petrol and diesel in your city through SMS
You can also check the price of petrol and diesel in your city daily via SMS. Indian Oil (IOC) consumers can send RSP
Gold is cheaper by Rs 6408 at its all-time high, silver by Rs 18531.
.
