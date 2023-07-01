Former president also declared on Friday (30.jun) that “whoever depreyed was not in the camp”

Former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on Friday (June 30, 2023) that the acts of January 8 were not carried out by people who were camped at the Army HQ in Brasília. The statement was given to journalists on Friday night (June 30, 2023).

“The Minister of DefenseJosé Múcio, said approximately 20 days ago, [que] there was no central figure in the acts of the 8th of January. And he said more, that whoever plundered was not in the camp. Words from José Múciohe said.

Watch (50s):

On June 19, Minister José Múcio declared to the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of January 8, installed in the Senate, that he did not believe it was possible “finding the real culprit” by the acts.

“We are not going because nobody ordered us to. Farmers here in the Midwest financed it, they owned the buses. That’s how we’re going to get a lot of responsible people without having a great leader.”he said.

Múcio also stated that the demonstrators who were at the Army HQ “didn’t leave”then “there were very few people” on site.

“It was people from outside encouraged by irresponsible, troublemakers, but there was no active duty military. It may be that among individuals there were some people who were motivated by the coup, by an affront to democracy, but the Armed Forces did not participate”he said.