The meeting between the Government of Iván Duque and the National Unemployment Committee, aimed at finding a solution to the crisis that the country has been going through since April 28, ended without consensus. The organizers of the strike organized a new national day for Wednesday, May 12.

The three-hour meeting – which was mediated by the UN and representatives of the Catholic Church – and which was intended to seek solutions to the social crisis that completed 13 days on May 10, ended without any agreement.

According to representatives of the Unemployment Committee, there was no empathy towards their requests on the part of the Government, while the High Commissioner for Peace, Miguel Ceballos, said that this was an exploratory meeting and that it would not be the last.

The organizers of the national strike announced a new large demonstration for Wednesday, May 12, in order to continue demanding a series of policies that help reduce inequality in the country as well as the end of the excessive use of force by of the Police to contain the mobilizations.

According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics, poverty in Colombia rose to 42.5% in 2020. In other words, there are now 21,021,564 people in a condition of monetary poverty in a country of almost 50 million inhabitants.

“We agree in rejection of violence”

Despite the fact that no progress was made, the High Commissioner for Peace, Miguel Ceballos, assured that “there is a coincidence in the rejection of violence and in the zero tolerance of any conduct by the public force that goes against the Constitution and the law. , but also a clear condemnation against any violation of the right that any citizen has to his physical and personal integrity “.

And it is that according to official figures, there are at least 168 people reported as missing and 27 deceased in the framework of the protests against the Government that began on April 28. Precisely, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ombudsman’s Office announced the activation of an “urgent search mechanism” to find the people reported as missing.

However, the numbers of non-governmental organizations are much higher: they register 47 deaths on the margins of the protests and 39 of them due to police abuse.