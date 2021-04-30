Small gesture with a big effect: a spontaneous gift in the form of a flower makes Jill Biden shine. Such expressions of love were rarely seen in the White House for years.

Washington, DC – Spontaneous love gesture in the White House: US President Joe Biden * gave his first lady Jill a flower, which he spontaneously picked on the lawn before the two boarded a helicopter. The two have been married for 40 years.

With small gestures like this, the democrat shows his appreciation for his wife. We know that from the epicenter of power in the USA from the last few years – think of Donald and Melania Trump.

USA: Joe Biden surprises Jill with a sweet gesture – Trump and Melania were in a rather frosty mood

Despite the corona mask, Jill Biden could be seen smiling all over her face when Joe presented her with the small dandelion dandelion.

Joe Biden picking it: He saw a dandelion flower for his wife, which he gave her shortly afterwards. © SHAWN THEW via www.imago-images.de

Would Donald Trump * (74) do something like that for his Melania? During his presidency, the world public heard time and again how Melania discreetly rejected Donald’s touch. The couple was therefore said to have a rather cool relationship.

Joe Biden and Jill: This is how the US president met his wife

Joe Biden, 78, and Jill, 69, met on a blind date in 1975 when he was a Senator. His brother Frank had arranged this. Just two years later, Jill and Joe married, who became parents to Ashley in 1981. Joe brought two sons into the marriage: Robert (51) and Beau (1969-2015). Biden’s first wife died in a car accident with one-year-old daughter Naomi. (cg) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.