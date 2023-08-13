Lawyer for the former first lady said she is “calm” about the PF’s request to break her banking and tax secrecy

The defense lawyer of former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, Daniel Bialski, declared this Saturday (12.Aug.2023) to the Power360 that Michelle is “quiet” regarding the request of the PF (Federal Police) to break its banking and tax secrecy, as “there is not and never was anything irregular or illicit”.

The corporation also said it wanted the president of PL Mulher to testify in the investigation that investigates the alleged attempt to sell gifts delivered by foreign delegations.

In telephone conversations revealed by the PF, the former assistant Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, and his former adviser, Marcelo Câmara, claim that the former First Lady “it disappeared” with one of the gifts received by the then Chief Executive.

Bialski said that Michelle’s defense intends to make an official statement on Monday (14.Aug), after asking for access to the file.