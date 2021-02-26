The evidence is categorical. Not only because they led to the ejection of the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, but also because the government made public a list of 70 people who were vaccinated when they were not due, both at the Posadas Hospital and at the Ministry of Health. They even forced changes in the protocol for “strategic personnel” to vaccinate and the creation of a Public Vaccination Monitor. Moreover, the scandal of the vaccinated VIP also triggered his own resignation from the Government, but to Lisandro Bonelli, Ginés’ nephew, none of that existed.

Who until this Monday served as Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health, broke the silence. He did it in the middle of San Nicolás, his city, in which took refuge after the scandal that since last Friday has kept the Alberto Fernández government in suspense. “There was never a VIP vaccination. Personally I never sent anyone to vaccinate “he told the weekly NOBA.

“Friends, acquaintances, journalists texted me and I said no to all of them. My old woman, Ginés’ sister, was overweight and had chronic asthma from birth at age 70 she has not yet been vaccinated. My old man, 75 years old, took his turn and just had to get vaccinated on Wednesday, “said Bonelli, trying to bury the information that places him as a key character in the network that entered the vaccinations by accommodation of politicians, businessmen and friends of the now former minister.

Ginés’ nephew also defended his vaccination. “I get vaccinated accordingly for being essential health personnel of the Ministry managing the pandemic, as did the entire team. And that is a criterion here and in China“.

“All secretaries and undersecretaries of State are vaccinated. That corresponds. We vaccinated in the second round that arrived and we made it public at the time,” he said and gave the examples of the two undersecretaries of Health who are hospitalized in intensive care for covid and are serious: José Pepé Guccione and Alejandro Collia, the latter with the detail that he was vaccinated without knowing that he was infected with coronavirus.

Ginés González García with Carla Vizzoti and Bonelli, nephew of the former minister, who was his chief of staff, in the background. Photo from January 2020.

For Bonelli, he has not vaccinated VIPs or lists with hidden names of personalities who received Sputnik V when they did not belong. What’s more, it only recognizes an error: the inoculation of the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, precisely who with a radio monologue uncovered the scandal hours before Clarion publish an investigation about it.

“The VIP vaccination never existed. It was a specific case of Taiana, Valdés and Verbistky. Taiana and Valdés were going to travel with the President. They are 70 and 65 years old with risk factors. They were traveling to Mexico, one of the most polluted places on Earth. The other (by Verbistky), phoned Ginés. It was a decision by Ginés, a mistake. He admitted it period, there’s nothing behind“, he wielded.

The former official – who was charged by the prosecutor Taiano for “abuse of authority” together with Ginés – also denied that there was a mechanism for privileged vaccinates, something that some diseases of the Posadas Hospital publicly denounced and that even the director of the hospital, Alberto Maceira He acknowledged before the Justice, before which he said he felt “uncomfortable” about the orders that came from the building located on 9 de Julio Avenue.

“It is not that this operation was carried out every 10 minutes at the Ministry. No. They are specific events. Personally, I was not aware of it, if I had been, I would say it without any problem, ”he said and defended the vaccination of former president Eduardo Duhalde and his family. “Duhalde is a former president, an elderly person, it corresponds. It seems to me that it is not discussed, beyond the affinity that one can have or not with him ”.

San Nicolás, the city where Ginés González García and his nephew are from, also had its local chapter of “vaccinate”. It happened on Wednesday, as reported by Clarín, when an operation at the San Felipe hospital ended up leading to a judicial raid due to the refusal of the hospital managers to deliver a handwritten list with the names of those vaccinated.

Bonelli also took off from the complaints of privileged vaccinations at the Hospital. “It is the responsibility of the Province and the authorities that administer vaccines in the city. That’s how it is. The truth is that I do not know who is being vaccinated. “

The interview that Bonelli gave to a local media.

“One has been hearing rumors that people were vaccinated that did not correspond. That is not the responsibility of the Nation, that is the responsibility of the Province of Buenos Aires and the authorities that are in charge of vaccinating in the city, call it Hospital or of the places where it is being vaccinated, ”he said.

Oblivious to the political comorbidities that this scandal may leave in his career, he spoke of his possible return to the Buenos Aires legislature, where he requested a license to take office. “I haven’t decided yet. I did not commit any crime, I did not commit any irregularity and, as I said, I never made the decision to vaccinate someone that does not correspond. “

“The position of provincial deputy is the place with which people honored me with the vote in 2017 and it corresponds to me. But it is not a decision that I have made yet. These are very sad and unfair moments,” he said.