All children who are now not allowed to have Christmas breakfast or Christmas dinner at school, will later receive a princess who did celebrate her birthday in large company. If they ever complain, Her Majesty will reply, “Then why didn’t you eat cake?”

After the unveiling, the misstep was once again eloquently acknowledged. And after that? Zero consequences.

That the King is inviolable is irritating enough, but how that immunity could ever spill over to the entire political summit is beyond comprehension. Rutte, Hoekstra, Kaag. Resigned, resigned, lost confidence. And there they are again, like from a magic box where we really stood head on when the knives slid in. Without a scratch. This is where our ways part. Never again Ruth. Zero consequences.

“We all make mistakes,” Rutte said about Amalia. But those who enjoy inviolability do not have more moral freedom of movement, but on the contrary less. It must be the best example. Otherwise there is a more dangerous consequence: that your entire authority collapses. Which sucker will invite only four people? Now, in addition to the Minister of Justice, the Crown is also making fun of its own rules?

But I do have authority, the ministers say. Stamping feet: we do have élan! Elan: the word has undergone a strange shift in meaning, from an empty advertising slogan to something like sound, inspired, authentic, integrity. Just as there is no school for queenhood, so there is no school for such elusive character traits.

Nevertheless, Sywert van Lienden says that he has had a moral compass ‘draw up’. Priceless: so there are desks for! Consultants, experts. Let’s call them elanologists.

Rutte did not want to present the coalition agreement with the usual breast-beating, he said in the debate on Thursday. “That wouldn’t be right.” Such a thing has clearly been whispered in by an elanologist. Someone who pays close attention to the performance of proper ethics.

The old cabinet had no lack of elan, but rather a stifling abundance. Any moral deficit slipped into corporal nonchalance and corporate flair. What we need is not that energetic, superficial ‘elan’. What we need is character. A certain moral audacity, rooted in real beliefs.

Marcus Aurelius, the emperor-philosopher who organized his thoughts into writing in an army tent, concluded: “You must stop arguing about what a good person is, but be one.”

Rutte said something similar. When asked how we can still trust this cabinet, after trying to get rid of Omtzigt, after destroying all those families, he replied: “The proof of the pudding is in the eating.” Fresh impetus. Another slice of cake, anyone?

